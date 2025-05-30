The 14 most polluted places in Bedfordshire, based on latest air quality data

It’s important to know what the air quality is like in your prospective new neighbourhood when choosing where to live.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Bedfordshire with the worst recorded air pollution.

Three spots breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3 and many more were at least three times the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council and Bedford Borough Council, all of which contain data for 2023.

The Bedfordshire locations with the highest air pollution are listed below in reverse order, with the worst last.

A1, Sandy - 32.1 µg/m3 NO2 The A1 at Sandy is the 14th most polluted spot in Bedfordshire, according to the latest air quality data, with a 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit

Dunstable Road - 32.9 µg/m3 NO2 Dunstable Road, Bury Park, Luton, is the 13th most polluted spot in Bedfordshire, according to the latest air quality data, with a 32.9 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit

St John's Street - 33.5 µg/m3 NO2 St John's Street, Bedford, is the 12th most polluted spot in Bedfordshire, according to the latest air quality data, with a 33.5 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 for 2023, which is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit