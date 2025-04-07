This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)
This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

This former rectory in Tempsford even hosted King Charles

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
Every fancied peeking inside a country pile?

Well, look no further than this beauty. A seven-bedroom house (yes, seven) just 20 minutes from Bedford.

Although the pictures don’t do this place justice, just fixing your peepers on the refurbished, Grade II listed, former rectory chills you right out. It really is that serene.

Or maybe it’s the fact its closest neighbour is St Peter’s church.

At any rate, it’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £2,000,000 – you can view the full listing here

The house – in Mill Lane, Church End, Tempsford – even played host to the King (then Prince Charles) in its dining room when he visited the historic village.

Step into the porch and glance up at the decorative woodwork, which was once part of pews from St Peter’s

1. Entrance

Step into the porch and glance up at the decorative woodwork, which was once part of pews from St Peter’s Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Complete with separate pantry and island seating, you'll stay warm with beautiful, heated limestone beneath your feet. Then throw open the double doors and look forward to lively dinner parties in your impressive dining room

2. Kitchen

Complete with separate pantry and island seating, you'll stay warm with beautiful, heated limestone beneath your feet. Then throw open the double doors and look forward to lively dinner parties in your impressive dining room Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
This room boats a marble fireplace and still has a Butler’s bell box as a nod to the past

3. Dining room

This room boats a marble fireplace and still has a Butler’s bell box as a nod to the past Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
This lovely, bay-windowed sitting room measures 13ft7in by 18ft 6in

4. Sitting room

This lovely, bay-windowed sitting room measures 13ft7in by 18ft 6in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Prince CharlesBedfordGrade II
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice