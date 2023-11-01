People in Cambourne are being asked to share photographs of their favourite views for a competition.

McCarthy Stone, the leading manager and developer of retirement communities behind the Uplands PlaceRetirement Living development on High Street in Cambourne, is looking to capture some of the architecture and culture that can be found around every corner of the local area, so it can be enjoyed by its new and prospective homeowners.

The competition aims to showcase photographs of scenery, wildlife and landscapes taken by amateur photographers and members of the community that encapsulate their favourite views. These might be well known views of the local architecture, or a scenic shot from your walk around the lively town. They could even be ‘best kept secrets’ or have a personal meaning.

Both, the homeowners, and McCarthy Stone staff at Uplands Place, will judge the entries for the competition, where the winning entrant will receive £250. The lucky winner will also see their chosen photograph displayed in the development for all the homeowners and visitors to see for years to come.

Andrea Shaw, Area Sales Manager at McCarthy Stone, commented: “With the falling leaves and autumnal weather approaching, now is the perfect opportunity to capture some wonderful imagery that encapsulates what Cambourne is all about. Whether you are having a stroll through the town centre or enjoying some of the beautiful landscapes around the town, there’s so many idyllic photo opportunities.

“It would be wonderful to see locals out exploring Cambourne, using their cameras or phones to catch photographs of the town in all its splendour and enter the competition. Entrants are also welcome to submit any other images of the local area that they have taken over the past three months for consideration.”

Each entrant is permitted to submit a maximum of five photos. These should be emailed to [email protected] by the closing date of Friday 1st December 2023 with ‘Cambourne Photo Contest’ in the subject. In your email you should include your full name and a title for your photograph and where it was taken.

Open to all ages. Under 16s must ask an adult’s permission. Please ask permission of anyone who appears in your photo. For full details of how to enter and terms and conditions here.

Uplands Place Retirement Living development has been designed exclusively for an independent lifestyle for the over 60s.

The complex boasts a stylish and welcoming sky lounge plus an additional homeowner’s lounge, perfect for socialising with new neighbours, well-maintained roof top terrace, and a handy guest suite for when friends and family come to stay.

A 24-hour emergency call system, fire detection and video door entry will provide peace of mind, while a house manager will also be on hand during office hours.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year we have taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Uplands Place, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/uplands-place.

SUBMISSION SPECIFICATIONS: File Type should be: jpg, no larger than 3MB and landscape.

IMPORTANT: Before uploading your submission please check that file size and file type complies with the specifications; otherwise your entry could be rejected.