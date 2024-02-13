Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue's slice of council tax bill set to increase
The council tax precept for Bedfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service is set to increase following a vote by members of the Fire and Rescue Authority.
This morning (Tuesday, February 13) authority members approved the proposal to increase the precept by 2.99 per cent, meaning a charge of £112.72 for a Band D equivalent property.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Members heard that this increase was under the 3 per cent capping limit.
Gavin Chambers, the fire service’s assistant chief officer/treasurer, told members that 59 per cent of respondents to a public consultation supported the increase (there was a total of 703 responses).
The precept for each band is as follows: Band A – £75.15; Band B – £87.67; Band C – £100.20; Band D – £112.72; Band E – £137.77; Band F – £162.82; Band G – £187.87; Band H – £225.44.