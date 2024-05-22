House prices in Central Bedfordshire increased more than East of England average in March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House prices increased by 2.7 per cent – more than the average for the East of England – in Central Bedfordshire in March, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.6 per cent over the last year.

The average Central Bedfordshire house price in March was £353,707. Land Registry figures show a 2.7 per cent increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England, where prices increased 0.5 per cent, and Central Bedfordshire was above the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Central Bedfordshire rose by £2,100 – putting the area 16th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Cambridgeshire, where property prices increased on average by 10.6 per cent, to £355,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hertsmere lost 9.9 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £470,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Central Bedfordshire spent an average of £286,900 on their property – £1,300 more than a year ago, and £36,300 more than in March 2019.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £402,700 on average in March – 40.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Central Bedfordshire in March – they increased 3.4 per cent, to £588,213 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 2.7 per cent monthly; up 1.8 per cent annually; £369,243 averageTerraced: up 2 per cent monthly; down 0.5 per cent annually; £297,648 averageFlats: up 2.2 per cent monthly; down 2.5 per cent annually; £183,156 average

How do property prices in Central Bedfordshire compare?

Buyers paid 3.4 per cent more than the average price in the East of England (£342,000) in March for a property in Central Bedfordshire. Across the East of England, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £283,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £576,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Central Bedfordshire. St Albans properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Great Yarmouth (£212,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Central Bedfordshire: £353,707

The East of England: £341,979

UK: £282,776

Annual growth to March

Central Bedfordshire: +0.6 per cent

The East of England: +0.8 per cent

UK: +1.8 per cent

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East of England:

East Cambridgeshire: +10.6 per cent