Biggleswade based Stratton Farm awarded ‘Asset of Community Value’ status

A much-loved community farm in Biggleswade has been awarded an Asset of Community Value status.

Stratton Community Farm, based at Stratton Upper School, closed in 2019 with the farm buildings kept by a community interest company( CIC), headed up by director Imogen Ash.

Talks between the new school administration, Cambridge Meridian Academy Trust, and the CIC about reopening the farm resulted an ‘in principle’ agreement to create a community growing farm on part of the site.

The aim was to open the farm this year after securing funding and resolving issues of access and a business model, with hopes work may soon start.

News that Stratton Farm has been granted 'Asset of Community Value' has been welcomed by the group behind the project

The Initial plan was to not keep animals but instead invite residents to grow produce to be sold or given to people in need. Last year apples and pears from the nearby orchard were picked and donated to food banks in Biggleswade.

Cllr Sue Bell, vice chair of Central Beds Council, said: “Along with Imogen Ash, former Head of Agriculture at Stratton Upper School and Cllr Dr Hayley Whitaker I visited the site of the former Stratton School Farm which closed in 2019.

"Sadness when I remembered the glory days of this much loved school and community asset, but joy to see that the site is being cleared (thanks to Imogen and her hard-working team) ready for resurrection as Stratton Community Farm.

"Especially poignant was the emergence from a tangle of brambles of the orchard, trees which were newly planted when the school itself was born 75 years ago and still producing fabulous fruit, thus this wonderful place is still benefiting the local community.

“I am so looking forward to seeing the farm regenerated. Yes, it won't be the same, no animals but lots and lots of wonderful fruit and veg, but different doesn't have to be negative and what a fabulous community asset this will be.”

One of Cllr Dr Hayley Whitaker first campaigns on becoming a councillor was trying to keep the much loved Stratton Farm site open as an educational and community asset

She said via a FB post: “Central to all the plans going forward was to get the site made into an asset of community value.

“A building or other land is an asset of community value if its main use has recently been or is presently used to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community and could do so in the future.

“I’m delighted to say that CBC have just granted the farm Asset of Community Value status.

“A huge well done to Imogen and everyone involved in getting this project this far. It’s been a long and often torturous road and they have not given up – their persistence is starting to pay off.

“Hopefully the final bits of red tape can now be sorted and work can start.”

Stratton Community Farm was approached for comment, but did not respond by the time of publication.