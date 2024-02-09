Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A safer streets petition has been launched by a coalition of community groups who want a ‘Clear Pavement Policy’ to be adopted by Central Beds Council.

The petition, started on social media by Biggleswade Living Streets, Walking and Cycling in Biggleswade and Leighton-Linslade Living Streets, is backed by the national ‘Living Streets Cut The Clutter Campaign’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The action calls for immediate action to address the ‘myriad obstacles that currently hinder the safety and accessibility of our pavements’. Residents have supported the campaign with complaints about the daily challenges faced due to obstructed pathways, from navigating around cars parked on footways to dodging bins and A-boards that clutter paths.

Image shows a mobility scooter user forced on to the road by a car parked on the pavement

The main problems in Biggleswade are cars blocking footways, especially near takeaways, poorly maintained crossing points, or non existent dropped kerbs at junctions, particularly in older parts of the town and narrow footways, with badly placed street furniture and household bins blocking the pavement all day.

Andy Skilton, spokesperson for Biggleswade Living Streets, said: “Central to the petition is the demand for a clear and unambiguous commitment from the council to prioritise pedestrian spaces and ensure that pavements serve their primary purpose: safe passage for people.

"The proposed "Clear Pavement Policy" outlines key measures including stricter regulation of footway parking, enhanced pedestrian crossings, dedicated cycle lanes, and improved street lighting and urban design for safer night-time travel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The initiative reflects a growing consensus among residents that the time for change is now. With the support of the community and the backing of influential local and national organisations, the petition aims to catalyse a transformation in how our streets are shared and enjoyed, making them more welcoming and accessible for all, especially those with mobility impairments, the visually impaired, parents with strollers, and anyone using a mobility aid.”

Car blocking pavement on the King's Reach estate in Biggleswade

Sign the petition here

Alternatively write to your local councillor, or Central Beds Council quoting petition number GVP000058.

Andy added: ”Together, we can create a future where everyone can move freely and safely throughout our beautiful county. Join us in calling for a Clear Pavement Policy – because our streets belong to people.”