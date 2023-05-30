Claims of discrimination and inadequate access to Gamlingay’s Millbridge Brook Meadows for disabled residents using mobility scooters have been made.

It’s claimed the issue is due to kissing gates at entrances to the meadows which make it difficult for people with mobility scooters to negotiate.

But Gamlingay Parish Council denies there is a problem and insists there is full disabled access to both fields at Millbridge Brook Meadows.

The kissing gate access

The complaint was first raised by Arthur Lindsey who wrote to the council in January. He wants the gates removed or an alternative provided that permits access for his vehicle.

Mr Lindsey, of Rowan Gardens, Gamlingay, said: “I have been in contact with Gamlingay Parish Council since January about discrimination against people who use mobility scooters.

“We have a lovely meadow called Millbridge Brook Meadows which has Station Road running through the middle of it.

“Each side of the road there are kissing gates for access to the meadows. Unfortunately people that are disabled and use mobility scooters can’t get through the kissing gates as there is not enough room to negotiate it.

"I wrote to the council in January about this problem hoping they could do something about it without any success. I made enquiries at the You Gov Equality Act office about the problem and they said it is discriminatory.

“The council says it might do something with one of the gates but not both.

Mr Lindsey added: “The alternative route they advise is from the main field to the lower field through a housing estate on to Station Road for about 100m and the turn off the road and follow a path which leads to the far end of the lower field to gain access. Then when I get to the kissing gate on Station Road we have to turn round and go back the same way which is not acceptable.

"I have spoken to many of the residents of Gamlingay and they agree with me that something should be done.”

A spokesman for the parish council said: “The council has taken this complaint seriously, meeting with both the complainant and contractors on site to discuss options.

"Council decisions are legally made at monthly meetings, so immediate action is not possible on something which is not an emergency.

“There is full disabled access to both fields, Millbridge Brook Meadows (MBM) and Lower Field (LF). There is also full access for longer/larger mobility vehicles, albeit via an alternative route.

"The law states that when it is impossible to avoid man-made structures which are a barrier to mobility vehicles, wherever feasible a nearby alternative should be provided.

"For example, a slope adjacent to steps or a signed short diversion. Since it opened in 2014 there has been full access for all mobility vehicles to Millbridge Brook Meadows by way of a short alternative route. Maps setting out this route, for those who do not already know it, will be erected shortly.