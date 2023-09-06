Have a fun-packed family day out with return of Sandy Skatepark Jam Anniversary

Event will be held at town’s skatepark on September 16

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sandy Skatepark Jam Anniversary is back following the success of last year’s event, with organisers promising a fun-packed family event.

Hosted by Sandy Town Council it will be held next Saturday, September 16, from 12pm to 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attractions will include music, rider demonstrations, a host of competitions offering prizes, with refreshments including Pecoro’s pizza, ice cream van, and more.

Sandy Skatepark Jam Anniversary is back next Saturday, September 16. Pic courtesy of Sandy Photography Club (Carlos Santino, Robert Lacey, and Doug Brown)

A spokesman for the town council said: “We would love everyone to bring some friends along and enjoy a great afternoon at our brilliant skatepark. “People of all ages and abilities are welcome, whether you use a skateboard, BMX, scooter or just want to come along and watch the action while enjoying the great atmosphere.

“We are taking this opportunity to engage with users of the skatepark and get their opinions on how the skatepark is currently being used, what they love about it, and how the facility could be improved.

"We are looking for young people and users to take ownership of their skatepark and represent it by reporting issues, keeping communications with the council, and sharing images.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to ensure that our skatepark is a safe and enjoyable place for all and so the event will also focus on how we can prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in our community generally and, at this exciting facility, particularly.

“Grand Union will be joining us on the day, alongside the Police, depending on their duties, plus members of the community and representatives of the town council.”

The skatepark is located at Sunderland Road Recreation Ground, in Sandy, SG19 1RQ.