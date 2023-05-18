Potton Tennis Club to officially unveil new courts following relocation project to its new Mill Lane home

Potton Tennis Club is officially re-opening on Saturday following a relocation project which has included building two new floodlit hard courts.

A ceremony is to be held at Mill Lane Recreation Grounds in Potton on May 20 to celebrate the completion of the new facility providing high-quality tennis facilities for the community and a broad range of opportunities for members. The courts will be available to book in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club spokesman said: “Potton Tennis Club’s relocation project has now achieved its goal of building two new floodlit tennis courts for the whole community.

Potton Tennis Club reopens this weekend with the official unveiling of its new floodlit courts

“Having completed the last works on the courts at the end of last year, the committee now want to officially celebrate the creation of this new community asset by holding a short ceremony, complete with light refreshments, and to have a chance to show them off – hopefully in glorious sunshine.

“This is an opportunity for us, as a committee, to acknowledge the contributions and support of all those who have had a part to play in this project’s successful delivery.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will be held at 2.30pm. All welcome.

Potton Tennis Club is a small friendly LTA-affiliated tennis club which runs a weekly social tennis session for members on Monday mornings and Tuesday evenings. All abilities are welcome, for more information email: [email protected].