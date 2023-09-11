News you can trust since 1891
Wrest Park in Bedfordshire takes visitors back to medieval times in special evening performances

Think doomed lovers, witches’ curses and see mounted knights
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
English Heritage will be staging Night of Legends at Wrest Park (English Heritage)

This month, English Heritage is hosting a medieval evening performance right in the grounds of the iconic Wrest Park.

Night of Legends promises a spectacular evening of theatre with medieval storytelling all within the grounds of the magnificent country house in Silsoe.

Between Thursday, September 21 and Saturday, September 23, Wrest Park will come to life with medieval myths and legends as an ill-fated group try to save themselves from an eternal curse through the art of storytelling.

Theatre goers will be able to enjoy tales of doomed lovers, witches’ curses and see mounted knights perform before their eyes – all in the grand setting of the park and gardens.

Performances take place at 7pm and tickets – priced from £14 – must be booked in advance from here

Tom Woodhouse – events manager at English Heritage – said: “Theatre goers who come to see this unique performance will be able to enjoy the grounds as the sun comes down.”

