Wrest Park in Bedfordshire takes visitors back to medieval times in special evening performances

English Heritage will be staging Night of Legends at Wrest Park (English Heritage)

This month, English Heritage is hosting a medieval evening performance right in the grounds of the iconic Wrest Park.

Night of Legends promises a spectacular evening of theatre with medieval storytelling all within the grounds of the magnificent country house in Silsoe.

Between Thursday, September 21 and Saturday, September 23, Wrest Park will come to life with medieval myths and legends as an ill-fated group try to save themselves from an eternal curse through the art of storytelling.

Theatre goers will be able to enjoy tales of doomed lovers, witches’ curses and see mounted knights perform before their eyes – all in the grand setting of the park and gardens.