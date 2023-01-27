Ikos Odisia, Cofru

Ikos Odisia

Ikos Odisia the latest addition to the award-winning Infinite Lifestyle concept that is Ikos Resorts is now officially part of the Olympic Holidays portfolio and is bookable for stays for 2023. Set to open on May 19, 2023, the property is majestically elevated, positioned on more than 400m of sandy beach, boasts dramatic views of Corfu and the beautiful Ionian coastline, enthuses sophistication, breath-taking style and is totally divine.

Ikos Porto Petro, Mallorca

Michael Vinales, MD Olympic Holidays comments “since the brands inaugural launch in 2015, all the Ikos Resorts properties have proven extremely popular with our customers. We have seen high demand for the ultra-all-inclusive offering this year and we are also seeing high demand for 2023 and even getting enquiries for 2024 for certain room types. I have no doubt that Ikos Odisia, the second on Corfu will be a huge success and there is no doubt that Ikos as a brand is supporting and driving growth in service and product levels for the all-inclusive consumer offering globally.”

Framed by fragrant woodland, the perfectly luxurious Ikos Odisia sits serenely on Corfu’s stunning Dassia Bay. Beautifully designed and exuding Corfiot charm, the sumptuous rooms and suites are sprinkled invitingly across 60 acres. Comprised of low-rise buildings blending harmoniously with the lush surroundings, Ikos Odisia is the gift that keeps giving, extending its hospitality with five A La Carte options and a Mediterranean buffet restaurant to devour, Michelin-starred menus, signature beauty products from Anne Semonin Paris, 300 wine labels to choose from, dining out at selected local restaurants included and a limitless selection of products and services-all included.

Perfect for families or friends travelling together, the extensive sandy beach allows for full privacy and is surrounded by crystal clear, shallow waters and 4,800m2 of heated swimming pools. There is even childcare on hand to look after your little ones, giving guests 30minutes complimentary “me-time” to enjoy the numerous pools or Ionian Sea. There is an extensive selection of activities to choose from to keep the little ones happy including Creche, Kids Club and babysitting services, Teen Club, Children’s shows as well as a host of entertainment. For the grown up’s there are watersports, bike trails, yoga, tennis plus a wide selection of wellness options to help you stay in shape or simply pamper yourself.

And whilst you are visiting one of the most cosmopolitan Mediterranean destinations and attractive islands in Greece, take advantage of Ikos Resorts’ Local Drive Adventure programme with your very own MINI and head out on an adventure and explore the spectacular surroundings of Ikos Odisia, including Corfu’s historic centre, a UNESCO world heritage site with neoclassical influence, explore the famous alleyways of Campiello or travel along the coast and discover the peak of the island on the eastern side of town. Corfu is yours to explore.

Sea Breeze Beach Resort, Santorini (photo: ELEF IV)

Olympic Holidays www.olympicholidays.com offer seven nights at Ikos Odisia from £2,475pp staying in a Double Room on an Ultra All-Inclusive basis including flights from London Gatwick. Based on June 2023 departure.

Ikos Porto Petro, Mallorca

Another five star offering from Ikos Resorts is set to arrive on the beautiful island of Mallorca in 2023, introducing its award-winning infinite Lifestyle concept to the Balearic Islands. Set beside the natural beauty of Mondrago Natural Park and the cosmopolitan charm of Porto Petro Marina, Ikos Porto Petro welcomes guests to a luxurious new waterfront getaway in one of Mallorca’s best-preserved sites. Nestled between two stunning coves; Calo dels Homes Morts and Calo de Sa Torre, the new Ikos Porto Petro invites guests to unrivalled experiences in a unique destination, where elegant accommodation boasts incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea. The new Ikos Porto Petro will open with 319 elegantly designed rooms and suites, offering a choice of private balconies, private gardens and private pools, each curated with Ikos’ signature Mediterranean styling, infused with Mallorcan characteristics.

kos Porto Petro enjoys an extensive gourmet offering, with five à la carte restaurants to explore with menus designed by Michelin Star chefs, as well as a brand new Food Market concept serving buffet-style breakfasts, international cuisine à la minute, and à la carte lunch & dinner. Guests staying at Ikos Porto Petro will feel the warmth of Ikos’ unique Infinite Lifestyle concept, where all the luxury details come as part of the stay, such as signature cocktails, 300 international wines, daily replenished mini bar, children’s clubs, 24 hour room service, poolside service, an exclusive Spa by Anne Semonin and so much more. Guests looking for an enhanced, curated experience can choose the Ikos Deluxe Collection upgrade to enjoy a whole range of premium benefits, including a concierge for holiday planning, upgraded room amenities, access to the exclusive Deluxe pool and beach areas, to name a few.

Olympic Holidays www.olympicholidays.com offer seven nights at Ikos Porto Petro from £2,305pp staying in a Double Room on an Ultra All-Inclusive basis including flights from London Gatwick. Based on June 2023 departure.

Sea Breeze Beach Resort, Santorini

Sea Breeze Beach Resort sums up a complete Cycladic experience. Being one of the newest members of the international Hilton chain, Sea Breeze Beach Resort belongs to the new global brand of Curio Collection by Hilton and is the one of the few luxury resorts in the island of Santorini, located right on a private endless beach. The resort provides guests with absolute privacy in a secluded location of Santorini, in the coast of a traditional village Exomitis.The resort is also close to Akrotiri which is one of the most important Cycladic settlements since antiquity dating back to 4000 BC and also the picturesque seaside village of Perissa with its famous black sand volcanic beach.

Sea Breeze is an incredible architectural creation with stunning sea views, fine Mediterranean dining, two refreshing pools and exclusively aesthetic Spa facilities.The resort features a capacity of 37 spacious rooms ,most of the rooms have private heated pools and hot tubs. The founders of the resort have envisioned to provide guests of the hotel an accommodation perfectly attuned with the history and the culture of Santorini. The design of the resort has been inspired by the simplicity of the Cycladic architecture. Apart from that, the hotel also incorporates modern elements that blend perfectly with the rustic architectural approach of the hotel, launching a new type of luxury which combines comfort with elegance.