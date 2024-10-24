Business Leader of the Year Asad Shamim shares his strategy to success

Asad Shamim - crowned Business Leader of the Year at the 2024 British Muslim Award |

A prominent figure in UK business and sports landscape, Asad Shamim, was crowned Business Leader of the Year at the 2024 British Muslim Awards.

Recognised for his exceptional achievements as CEO of Furniture in Fashion and Vice President of the International Football Association (IFA7) – Shamim’s involvement in a wide range of projects have yielded significant benefits for many nations.

By managing a private investment fund, focused on identifying and nurturing companies, his private investment strategy centres on understanding market dynamics and sustainable expansion.

Shamim said: “My approach emphasises thorough due diligence, active involvement, and a long-term perspective.

“We focus on understanding market dynamics and fostering growth within portfolio companies, guided by principles of integrity, transparency, and a commitment to sustainable growth."

Business Leader and Catalyst for Global Growth

As a result, Shamim has yielded impressive results:

Facilitated by Shamim, a transportation infrastructure project in a Southeast Asian country resulted in more than 1,000 local jobs being created and a 20% increase in trade efficiency.

Shamim's fund helped revitalise a software company struggling with outdated products and declining sales – by providing strategic guidance, the fund helped the company achieve a 150% increase in revenue over three years.

The fund supported a healthcare firm facing operational inefficiencies, enabling them to create 200 new jobs and improve market share by 30%.

Shamim’s success in working with government entities is by building strong relationships whilst navigating complex cultural and political landscapes.

Shamim added: "Building long-term relationships is key.

“We invest time in listening to stakeholders and aligning our goals with their priorities.

“Effective communication and adaptability are crucial to overcoming challenges and achieving successful outcomes."

Outside his business ventures, Shamim is an advocate for social justice – including supporting education programs and funding healthcare access projects in underserved communities.

He is also a driving force in international football, serving as Vice President of IFA7 and spearheading the organisation of the first-ever Legends Cup final.

As an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders, Asad Shamim’s story highlights the power of hard work in achieving success across multiple disciplines - and making a positive impact on the world.