83-year-old rescued from her car after it demolished a wall and got wedged in a garage in Lower Stondon

A pensioner, 83, was saved from her Mercedes after it smashed through a brick wall and got wedged in a private garage in Lower Stondon. PIC Bedfordshire Fire Control / SWNS

The 83-year-old's hatchback sustained a smashed windscreen as it was impaled by a metal bar and bricks.

Fire crews released the woman from the Mercedes A150 and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police attended the incident involving two cars in Lower Stondon on Monday (April 4).

