83-year-old rescued from her car after it demolished a wall and got wedged in a garage in Lower Stondon
An OAP had to be rescued from her car after it demolished a brick wall and got wedged inside a garage.
By Ben Turner, SWNS
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:20 pm
The 83-year-old's hatchback sustained a smashed windscreen as it was impaled by a metal bar and bricks.
Fire crews released the woman from the Mercedes A150 and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police attended the incident involving two cars in Lower Stondon on Monday (April 4).
Emergency services have been contacted for an update on the driver's condition.