A-level results day: Clifton's Samuel Whitbread Academy celebrates 'outstanding' grades

Year 13 students at Clifton' s Samuel Whitbread Academy are celebrating some "outstanding and well-deserved" A Level and BTEC results.

The school said that there had been "a number of individual success stories", while the Bedfordshire Schools Trust has described the results as "exceptional".

Samuel Whitbread Academy Principal, Nick Martin, took the opportunity to praise his students for their achievements during what has been an "uncertain" period.

Mr Martin said: “This has been another unprecedented year for our students and I am incredibly impressed with the resilience they have shown and how dedicated they have been to their studies.

“This year group has handled every challenge and uncertainty that has been thrown at them and they have come out the other end with some fantastic results. We are incredibly pleased that our students’ hard work over the past two years has been rewarded.

“I couldn’t be any prouder as a headteacher and I wish them all the luck in the world on the next stage of their journey.”

A spokesman for Samuel Whitbread Academy said: "This year there were a number of individual success stories, with numerous A* and A grades, including Ben Morris and Rob Bell, who will be studying engineering and law respectively at Cambridge, and Tom Huntley, who will be reading maths at Oxford.

"As well as this, Mia Hammer managed to beat over 120 applicants to secure an amazing apprenticeship with the Red Bull racing team in Milton Keynes, while Maddie Johnson has won a scholarship to the prestigious London Studio Centre for Dance.

"Carl Tonking, Head of Year 13, said he was incredibly proud of Oscar Francis-West, Liam Hughes and Jack Puttock for achieving a fantastic set of results through incredible determination and resilience this year.

"Clare Bonham, Pastoral Support Officer, was over the moon for students Joe Braybrooks, Holly Jackson and Rachel Hubbard, who gained some great results after overcoming various different challenges this year."

With exams cancelled in January by the government, the process of awarding grades to students was passed to their teachers in the form of a Teacher Assessed Grade (TAG).

Schools could use a range of different data sources to create a portfolio of evidence to ensure each student received the appropriate grade.

At Samuel Whitbread Academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, staff worked "extremely hard" to ensure the grading for every student was "fair and consistent", with TAGs based on over 25,000 mock exams and assessments.

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, added: “All our students should be very proud of the exceptional results they have achieved at the end of such a challenging time. Their focus, determination and tenacity have been extraordinary.