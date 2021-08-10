A-level results day: Sandy Secondary School 'immensely proud' of students

Staff at Sandy Secondary School are "immensely proud" of their students' A Level results after what has been a "difficult and disrupted year".

The school told the newspaper that this year’s results continue to be "extremely good", especially in areas such as Biology, Dance, History, Maths, Further Maths, Psychology, Geography and Physics.

Its Year 13 students celebrated their results this morning (August 10), which were described as "a fitting reward for all of their hard work over the last two years".

A Sandy Secondary School spokeswoman, said: "The majority of students already know that their university offers have been secured and all were delighted with their personal achievements.

"We would especially like to commend the following students for their outstanding achievements: Lizzie Deans, Lauren Halls, Ellie Pugh, Dennis Chin, Nathan Endersby, Milly Gauge, Rhianna Bayliss, Dustin Baker, Niall Baker, Brooke Kisiel, Josh Neville, Callum Wilkin, Talia Yap-Young, Jack Cooper, Madi Robson, Adam Glen and William O’Neil.

"All of these students deserve a special commendation for achieving at least two grade As or Distinctions in BTEC subjects.

"However, a special congratulations go to Lizzie Deans (Biology, Physics, Drama), Lauren Halls (Biology, History, Psychology), and Ellie Pugh (English Literature, Geography, History) who gained three A*s, and Dennis Chin (Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry) who gained three A*s and one A.

"We would also like to congratulate Milly Gauge who deserves special recognition for studying four A Levels and achieving two A*s and two As (Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Psychology) which is absolutely brilliant, along with Madi Robson who gained one A and two Distinctions (Dance, Performing Arts and Applied Science)."

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against national standards and approved and awarded by the exam boards, following a quality assurance process.

Karen Hayward, Executive Principal, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education if they wish to.