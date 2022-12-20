A1 near Biggleswade reopens after air ambulance responds to serious collision

The A1 northbound near Biggleswade is now reopen following a serious collision this morning.

The A1 was closed northbound between the A1M J10 and the B659 (Biggleswade) following the incident this morning (December 20), as the southbound carriageway was blocked to allow space for the helicopter.

Highways England has now confirmed that all lanes are open on the A1 northbound between the A1M J10 and B659.

Police accident

But drivers are warned to expect delays of around 25 minutes.