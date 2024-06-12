The scene of the incident. Image: National Highways East.

The A1 Northbound is currently closed after a lorry carrying concrete walls overturned.

The incident is affecting the road between the A421 Black Cat Roundabout and the A428 Eaton Socon.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible and use alternative routes.

National Highways East stated: "Police are on scene leading a complex recovery for an overturned lorry carrying prefabricated concrete walls. Expect delays on the approach.