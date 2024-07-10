Police cars. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

The A1 has reopened after an “incident” last night, Bedfordshire Police have confirmed.

The A1 was closed between junctions 9 (Letchworth) and 10 (Stotfold) late yesterday evening (July 9).

Bedfordshire Police confirmed this morning (July 10) that “the incident has now been cleared” and both carriageways have reopened.