A1 reopens between junction 9 and 10 after 'incident' last night

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 08:28 BST
Police cars. Image: Tony Margiocchi.Police cars. Image: Tony Margiocchi.
The A1 has reopened after an “incident” last night, Bedfordshire Police have confirmed.

The A1 was closed between junctions 9 (Letchworth) and 10 (Stotfold) late yesterday evening (July 9).

Bedfordshire Police confirmed this morning (July 10) that “the incident has now been cleared” and both carriageways have reopened.

