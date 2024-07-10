A1 reopens between junction 9 and 10 after 'incident' last night
The A1 has reopened after an “incident” last night, Bedfordshire Police have confirmed.
The A1 was closed between junctions 9 (Letchworth) and 10 (Stotfold) late yesterday evening (July 9).
Bedfordshire Police confirmed this morning (July 10) that “the incident has now been cleared” and both carriageways have reopened.
More information as we get it.
