A1 southbound closed after lorry crashes into bridge near Wyboston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The closure is within the junction of the A428 at Eaton Socon and Little Barford. Police are at the scene.
National Highways East stated: "Traffic is being diverted off onto the A428 eastbound but can re-enter the A1 south via Wyboston roundabout.
"There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1pm and 1.15pm.”
BCH Road Policing Unit stated: “A heavy goods vehicle has struck the bridge shedding its load. Closures are in place, expect lengthy delays.”
Bedfordshire Police stated: “We were called just before 10am this morning (Thursday, July 11) to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a bridge on the southbound carriageway of the A1 just before the junction for the A428/Wyboston Lakes.
“Officers are at the scene and the road is likely to be closed for a while whilst the incident in dealt with."