Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A1 is shut southbound after a lorry crashed into a bridge near Wyboston.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is within the junction of the A428 at Eaton Socon and Little Barford. Police are at the scene.

National Highways East stated: "Traffic is being diverted off onto the A428 eastbound but can re-enter the A1 south via Wyboston roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1pm and 1.15pm.”

The scene. Image: BCH Road Policing Unit.

BCH Road Policing Unit stated: “A heavy goods vehicle has struck the bridge shedding its load. Closures are in place, expect lengthy delays.”

Bedfordshire Police stated: “We were called just before 10am this morning (Thursday, July 11) to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a bridge on the southbound carriageway of the A1 just before the junction for the A428/Wyboston Lakes.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is likely to be closed for a while whilst the incident in dealt with."