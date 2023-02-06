A507 Clophill to Beadlow reopens following 'complex to combat' warehouse fire
The investigation is ongoing
By Jo Robinson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:35pm
The A507 Clophill to Beadlow has now reopened following a warehouse fire that was “complex to combat”.
The road was closed after a blaze started in the early hours of yesterday morning (February 5) in the industrial building. It remained closed this morning as some fire appliances needed to park on the road and remain at a safe distance while the fire was "monitored" and investigations were carried out.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman, said: "The road has now been reopened but the investigation is ongoing."