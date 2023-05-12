Academy students and Shefford mayor mark King's coronation in time-honoured fashion
“It is amazing to be part of this piece of history”
Robert Bloomfield Academy students and the Shefford mayor have marked the Coronation of King Charles III in time-honoured fashion.
Students from Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford marked the Coronation of King Charles III by planting a Coronation Orchard and burying time capsules with letters to future students, along with other celebrations throughout the special day.
A small group of pupils were joined for the burial of the time capsules and planting of the trees by Mayor of Shefford, Ken Pollard, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, Craig Smith, helping to recognise the achievements of the chosen students.
Year 6 pupil Thomas Day said: “It is amazing to be part of this piece of history and think that future generations will be opening the time capsules and seeing how we celebrated the Coronation.”
Vice Principal Martin Emsley said: “It was a pleasure to see our students demonstrating our school value of community, how they’ve understood the significance of being part of celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and marking a historic event in our society.”
3 coronation facts you may not know
- The official dish of the coronation was a coronation quiche! As chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
- The King asked for 12 musicians to create music for the coronation.
- 2,000 people attended. King Charles had a much smaller coronation than Queen Elizabeth’s – she had 8,251 guests, but Charles is only inviting 2,000.