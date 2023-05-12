Academy students and Shefford mayor mark King's coronation in time-honoured fashion

Robert Bloomfield Academy students and the Shefford mayor have marked the Coronation of King Charles III in time-honoured fashion.

Students from Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford marked the Coronation of King Charles III by planting a Coronation Orchard and burying time capsules with letters to future students, along with other celebrations throughout the special day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A small group of pupils were joined for the burial of the time capsules and planting of the trees by Mayor of Shefford, Ken Pollard, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, Craig Smith, helping to recognise the achievements of the chosen students.

Pupils are joined by, back row from left, Shefford Mayor Ken Pollard, Bedfordshire Schools Trust Chief Operating Officer Craig Smith, and Robert Bloomfield Academy Head of School Colin Marshall, for the Coronation tree planting.

Year 6 pupil Thomas Day said: “It is amazing to be part of this piece of history and think that future generations will be opening the time capsules and seeing how we celebrated the Coronation.”

Vice Principal Martin Emsley said: “It was a pleasure to see our students demonstrating our school value of community, how they’ve understood the significance of being part of celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and marking a historic event in our society.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 coronation facts you may not know

- The official dish of the coronation was a coronation quiche! As chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Pupils burying time capsules next to the staff wellbeing garden at Robert Bloomfield Academy.

- The King asked for 12 musicians to create music for the coronation.

Advertisement

Advertisement