All lanes reopen after car crashed into central reservation at A1 yesterday evening
The A421 has reopened between Renhold and the Black Cat Roundabout.
All lanes are now clear on the A421 in both directions between A4280 (Renhold) and the A1 (Black Cat Roundabout) after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation yesterday evening (July 17).
There were 60 minute delays on the approach northbound, with 30 minute delays southbound.
The lanes reopened around 6pm yesterday evening.
