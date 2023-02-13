A former Stratton Upper School student has made it into the top 10 of the Amazon Kindle Charts.

Author Gillian Harvey’s latest novel ‘A Year at the French Farmhouse reached number eight in the UK Amazon Kindle Charts, and number four in Australia.

She explained: “It’s all about a woman who, in her 40s, feels her life has fallen apart. So she decides to take a chance on a dream she’s always had of renovating a house in France. Her adventure doesn’t all go to plan and there are a good few moments of crisis, as well as some humorous interludes. But overall it’s a feel-good, escapist read.”

Gillian Harvey, author

Her new release ‘One French Summer’ – out on February 14 – is the story of Katy who, together with a group of friends, escapes to France on a lifechanging holiday.

“It’s meant to be a relaxing, time-out. But it turns into a life-affirming adventure,” she says.

The 44-year-old author attended Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade in the mid-1990s, and has fond memories of her time there.

“I’m still in touch with many of my friends from that time,” she says. “And I credit my then English teacher Mrs Bowers for really encouraging my love of reading and writing. I also did work experience at Biggleswade Chronicle when I was 16!”

Despite now living in France, she visits the area on a regular basis to see friends and family. And she’s planning a new book featuring characters from Biggleswade.