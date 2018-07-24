Beano comic characters come alive during summer reading fun around Biggleswade

There’s the chance for the kids to make mischief at this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Libraries across Central Bedfordshire are taking part in the national event and this year it will have a Beano theme to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the iconic British comic. Children can now join the challenge for free at their local library.

This year’s challenge is ‘Mischief Makers’ and will give children the opportunity to explore a map of Beanotown to find the mysterious buried treasure and become ultimate mischief makers! Dennis, Gnasher and friends will help them solve clues and collect stickers, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

Children are encouraged to read books of their choice during the holidays, with collectable incentives and rewards. There’s also a certificate and medal for every child who completes the challenge.

Teenagers can also apply to become a ‘reading hack’ volunteer and help out at their local library during the summer. Young people aged 13-24 will be able to meet new people, build new skills and gain valuable experience whilst inspiring others to read.

All Central Bedfordshire libraries will host two accompanying storytelling events. The first event is called ‘Mischief Making Max’, which will see children enjoying an interactive adventure in the library. The second event is ‘Motely Zoo’, which involves role play, storytelling and animal handling. These events will fire children’s imagination, confidence and love of the written and spoken word. Tickets cost £3 and £3.50 respectively, which can be purchased from your local library.

As well as the Summer Reading Challenge events, there will also be lots of other fun activities and craft sessions for kids taking place throughout the summer at your local library.

The next Mischief Making Max Storytelling takes place on Friday, August 3 at Shefford library at 2pm and Stotfold library at 4pm.

Ages 5+. Running time 45 minutes. Tickets cost £3 per child.

Motely Zoo! take places on Tuesday, August 7, 1.45pm to 2.45pm at Potton library; Friday, August 10, 11am to noon at Shefford library, 3pm to 4pm at Stotfold library; Friday, August 24, 11am to noon at Sandy library, 3pm to 4pm at Biggleswade library.

Tickets cost £3.50 per child.

To find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge or the events, please visit your local library or visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/summer-reading-challenge