Bedfordshire housebuilder offers apprenticeships for students

To celebrate National Apprenticeship week, a local housebuilder has announced that a number of apprenticeships are now available to students across Bedfordshire.

The Redrow South Midlands apprenticeship initiative will see successful candidates working on popular developments throughout the region, including Stone Hill Meadow in Lower Stondon, and Ivel Gardens in Stotfold. Applications are open from the 26 February.

The apprenticeships, which have been announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills and focus on different aspects of house building, including bricklaying and carpentry.

The intake follows the success of Redrow South Midlands' ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2019. The scheme helps to shape student’s futures in the local area with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in housebuilding.

Among the cohort this year is 18 year-old, Zak Linton, who is working towards completing a carpentry and joinery apprenticeship.

Commenting on what inspired him to first apply for the apprenticeship, Zak said: “The construction industry is in my family. My dad is a carpenter, and so I’ve been fortunate to be able to watch him work and gain hands-on experience. This insight into the industry encouraged me to study a GCSE in Design and Technology which quickly became my favourite subject at school and has inspired my career path.

“After my GCSEs, I knew I wanted to further my qualifications by doing something practical, which led me into researching apprenticeships. Redrow’s longstanding reputation and professionalism in the property industry certainly stood out as I was keen to start my carpentry career with a respectable name within the sector. It’s been great to complete my training at the SMB Group Coalville where I have been on block release learning new skills to take out onto site.

“No two days are ever the same if you’re a Redrow apprentice – which keeps the job varied and exciting. Throughout the day, I help my mentor with practical tasks, which could be measuring or fitting new doors – I’m often asking questions as I do so as I’m keen to learn! The team are always happy to help and I’ve learnt so much from them over the past year.

“The support from my team continues to fuel my love for the craft and I am grateful to Redrow for providing me with the tools needed to succeed. In five years’ time I hope to have mastered second fix carpentry and start my own business. Although it can seem daunting leaving secondary school, Redrow has offered support and guidance to help me gain the confidence necessary to thrive in the industry.

“I’m having the best time and don’t want it to end!”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales at Redrow South Midlands, added: “Each year, we are committed to supporting the next generation of housebuilders and are thrilled to announce a number of apprenticeships will be available to join our team again this year.

“Our goal is to provide ambitious learners with the opportunity to expand their industry knowledge and gain hands on experience, equipping them with the resources they need to achieve a career in their chosen field.

“We are proud of how many of our apprentices choose to stay with Redrow once they have successfully completed the scheme and who are now experts in their field. For any school leavers considering an apprenticeship and keen to become an expert in the industry, I would encourage them to apply for our programme.”