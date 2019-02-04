Bedfordshire Police support campaign to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence

Bedfordshire Police is supporting “Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week” - the UK’s national week to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence.

The week of action, from February 4, will also provide an opportunity for organisations and individuals to engage in dialogue.

Bedfordshire Police is supporting the national campaign

The message the force is sharing during the week is ‘it’s not OK’, all forms of sexual abuse or violence are unacceptable and victims and survivors do not have to tolerate it.

Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team is a specialist unit that investigates sexual offences, rape and domestic abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Jackie Dadd, speaking about sexually motivated crime, said: “This is one of the worst crimes that can happen to an individual and one that can present challenges in terms of securing convictions.

“If you are a victim of sexual abuse or violence, however recent, or even if it happened long ago, we can help.

“We will fully investigate all reports made and, along with our partners, provide victims with appropriate specialist support.”

This is a national campaign, underpinned by several leading charities working in the field, to support anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or violence, regardless of their ethnicity, gender, identity, age, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or religion.

Victims will be signposted to organisations offering help and assistance tailored to their circumstances.

For more information on Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, visit the It’s not OK website

Reports can be made to police on 101, or via the force’s online reporting tool.