Biggleswade commuters no longer face delays due to broken down freight train

Biggleswade commuters no longer face delays after a freight train broke down earlier today (June 21).

The train came to a halt between Peterborough and Huntingdon, causing a slower service this afternoon.

Thameslink was unable to serve the following stations towards London: Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey.

The train company stated: "We are working on getting rail replacement buses for these stations and will publish these if these are confirmed."

However, the broken down train has now been removed and services can run again.