Biggleswade commuters no longer face delays due to broken down freight train
and live on Freeview channel 276
The train came to a halt between Peterborough and Huntingdon, causing a slower service this afternoon.
Thameslink was unable to serve the following stations towards London: Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey.
The train company stated: "We are working on getting rail replacement buses for these stations and will publish these if these are confirmed."
However, the broken down train has now been removed and services can run again.
Thameslink confirmed: "Disruption caused by a broken down freight train between Peterborough and Hitchin has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.