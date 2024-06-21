Biggleswade commuters no longer face delays due to broken down freight train

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 17:01 BST
Biggleswade commuters no longer face delays after a freight train broke down earlier today (June 21).

The train came to a halt between Peterborough and Huntingdon, causing a slower service this afternoon.

Thameslink was unable to serve the following stations towards London: Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey.

The train company stated: "We are working on getting rail replacement buses for these stations and will publish these if these are confirmed."

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.Travel news. Image: Thameslink.
Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

However, the broken down train has now been removed and services can run again.

Thameslink confirmed: "Disruption caused by a broken down freight train between Peterborough and Hitchin has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem."

