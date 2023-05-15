News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Biggleswade farm barn burns down despite firefighters’ best efforts

The fire service received 26 calls about the incident

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:14 BST

A derelict barn in Biggleswade was completely destroyed by fire in a blaze yesterday (May 14).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were received 26 calls about the fire at West Sunderland Farm on Dunton Laneat around 1.50pm. Fire crews from Sandy and Kempston found hot spots and smouldering inside the barn but could not enter due to it being unsafe.

The barn, which measured approximately eight metres by 15 metres. The fire was put out using a hose but crews from Potton later had to returned to the scene to extinguish some parts that had reignited. The cause of the fire has not been released.

The fire service attended the sceneThe fire service attended the scene
The fire service attended the scene
Related topics:BiggleswadeKempstonPotton