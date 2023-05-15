Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were received 26 calls about the fire at West Sunderland Farm on Dunton Laneat around 1.50pm. Fire crews from Sandy and Kempston found hot spots and smouldering inside the barn but could not enter due to it being unsafe.

The barn, which measured approximately eight metres by 15 metres. The fire was put out using a hose but crews from Potton later had to returned to the scene to extinguish some parts that had reignited. The cause of the fire has not been released.