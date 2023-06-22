Biggleswade housebuilder empowers those with learning disabilities to thrive in the workplace by getting outdoors

Redrow South Midlands has donated to Bolnhurst Stables Trust

Redrow South Midlands, which is building new homes at Ivel Gardens on Astwick Road, has presented Bolnhurst Stables Trust with a donation of £200 as part of its Community Fund initiative.

Bolnhurst Stables Trust aims to enhance the lives of people across Bedfordshire living with learning disabilities by helping to provide a safe environment for them to thrive. The charity offers practical support, resources and training to enable individuals to feel a sense of belonging in their community.

Redrow’s donation will support the charity’s Seed Sowers Training project, which includes activities based around the craft rooms, kitchens, gardens and greenhouses. The charity looks after five acres of woodland and activities such as maintaining hedges and meadows are designed to help participants to build independence, confidence and workplace skills, within a safe and pleasant rural environment.

Sean Watkiss, Business Manager at Bolnhurst Stables Trust, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation. The funds will make a huge difference to what we can achieve with our Seed Sowers project, bringing more vital resources to vulnerable members of our Bedfordshire community.

“We look forward to seeing how the additional resources will benefit people we support and invite the Redrow South Midlands team to come along to see the progress being made here at Bolnhurst Stables Trust – as we all make the most of the sunshine.”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “As Bedfordshire residents, we are eager to get behind neighbourhood organisations that improve and enhance the quality of life for local people. Supporting Bolnhurst Stables Trust was a fantastic opportunity for us to do just that.

