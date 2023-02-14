Biggleswade Specsavers staff tackle charity challenge for Brain Tumour Research

Staff from two Biggleswade opticians are taking part in a charity fundraiser inspired by a patient whose brain tumour they helped discover.

In October 2021, Specsavers optician Niraj Mavani discovered swelling, indicating a mass, behind Adam Dilley’s left eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam, of Wixams, near Bedford, said: “I’ll never forget the look on his face – it sort of ‘dropped’ as he told me to go straight to Bedford A&E. I was given blood tests, a CT scan and later an MRI scan, the results of which revealed an aggressive tumour in the left side of my brain.”

Some of the Biggleswade Specsavers’ staff taking part in the 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge, Tina Sutton, Elaine Coe, Niraj Mavani and Hannah Morris with brain tumour patient Adam Dilley

Adam was given the devastating news he had a glioblastoma (GBM) just two months before becoming a dad for the first time. He had been suffering with severe headaches, jaw pain and blurred vision for many months, and had even been misdiagnosed with sinusitis.

The 31-year-old, who works at GKN aerospace in Luton, underwent a craniotomy, which was filmed as part of the BBC 2 series Surgeons: At the Edge of Life. He then had several weeks of radiotherapy followed by months of chemotherapy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he continues to live with brain cancer, Adam’s latest scan results show that his tumour remains stable.

Now 12 employees across Specsavers stores in Market Square and Biggleswade Sainsbury’s are stepping up to help raise vital funds for research.

Among those taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge are directors, a store manager, pre-registration optometrists, optical assistants, an administrator and, of course, Adam’s optometrist Niraj.

Administrator Hannah Morris, who has organised their participation in the fundraiser, said: “I organised it last year and it went so well that I thought I’d organise it again this year. I’ve got a family myself so can’t imagine what Adam and his partner Tasha have been through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone here wants to help Adam and the charity as much as possible. This is our way of raising money for an important cause and of stressing how important it is for people to come for regular eye tests, irrespective of whether they’re having vision problems.

“Adam made a point of coming back to tell us how he’d got on. He was just so grateful Niraj found his tumour when he did and got him the help he needed.”

She added: “Most of us are doing it individually at the moment but we’re going out at lunchtimes if we feel we need to and after work. Some are even doing their steps late at night.

“Everyone is sending me their weekly step count, which I’m updating on our in-store community board and on Facebook. We did just over 1.5 million steps last year so I’m hoping we can beat that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re also going to get involved in the charity’s Wear A Hat Day fundraiser again this year.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.