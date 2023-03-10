Hilda Hiskett celebrated her 100th birthday with her family, staff and residents at MHA Oak Manor

There were birthday celebrations at a Shefford home as one of the residents celebrated her 100th birthday.

Hilda Hiskett lives at MHA Oak Manor and celebrated her birthday with her family, residents and staff at the home.

A party was arranged for her by the staff at the home which included plenty of decorations, flowers and a birthday cake.

The home has 64 places for residential and dementia care and also arranged some live entertainment in the form of a violinist.

As part of the celebrations all the residents were treated to fish and chips for lunch.

Lydia Endersby, activity coordinator said: “As part of Hilda’s 100th Birthday celebrations we organised a party for her, incorporating her interests throughout her years.

“We were joined, not only by her son and daughter but also by the presidents of the bowls club she used to attend.

“Hilda was and is still a keen bowler and in fact, used to compete for England, such was her talent!

“She is an avid lover of brass band and classical music, so we asked Nick, an extremely talented violinist, to come and play for us.

“Hilda’s favourite composer is Dvořák and Nick was more than happy to play a few pieces by him for us all.

