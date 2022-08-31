Brave firefighters battle 200-tonne inferno of blazing straw in Biggleswade

Brave firefighters battled an aggressive field fire in Biggleswade after a hay stack caught alight within 40 seconds.

Crews fought to douse a 200-tonne inferno of baled straw on Monday afternoon (August 29), with nearby residents advised to keep doors and windows shut if they smelt the smoke.

Teams from Biggleswade Community Fire Station, Potton Community Fire Station, Sandy Fire Station, and Kempston Community Fire Station attended, and worked to stop the flames spreading to adjacent fields.

The fire service was unable to confirm the cause of the blaze, which happened off Potton Road; however, a warning was issued about cigarettes and disposable barbecues.

Posting to Facebook on Tuesday (August 30), Biggleswade Community Fire Station, said: "We have been out again this morning for a re-inspection of the hay stack fire off Potton Road.

"When you are out on warm days please do not discard cigarettes or use disposable BBQ. Fortunately, this time, nobody was hurt.

"A fire can start in seconds and in this case the whole stack was alight within 40 seconds."

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "We were called on Monday (August 29) at 4pm to Potton Road, Biggleswade, where a large fire in the open had broken out on 200 tonnes of baled straw.

"100x100m of stubble was also damaged by fire.

"Crews from Potton, Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston helped to extinguish the fire using two high pressure lances and beaters.

"We are unable to confirm the cause of the fire."

1. MBCHnews31-08-2022-fieldfirepottonrd-CENupload.jpg The blazing straw. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: News Photo Sales

2. MBCHnews31-08-2022-2fieldfirepottonrd-CENupload.jpg A firefighter tackles the inferno. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: News Photo Sales

3. MBCHnews31-08-2022-3fieldfirepottonrd-CENupload.jpg Firefighters inspect the damage on Tuesday morning (August 30). Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: News Photo Sales