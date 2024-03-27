Buses from Biggleswade to Bedford will be diverted due to water works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of bus services from Biggleswade to Bedford will be disrupted from April 2 until April 15 due to the closure of Greyfriars road outside of Bedford Bus Station.

Grant Palmer, Bedfordshire’s fastest growing bus company is planning to revise stopping arrangements for its services for the duration of the works to ensure that services can operate reliably.

Biggleswade bus routes 72, 73 and 74 will not serve Bedford Bus Station for the duration of the works and will start and end at the nearby St Paul’s Square stops.

Diversions are planned to services in Bedford due to the closure of Greyfriars

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer adds “It is frustrating that Bedfordshire’s bus users will be diverted for the duration of the works. We anticipate significant delays to services as traffic diverts around Prebend Street and Midland Road to avoid the closure. Our plan to curtail services at St Paul’s Square should allow our buses to operate punctually.”