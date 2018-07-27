25 new jobs created as new Biggleswade restaurant opens

The opening of a new restaurant in Biggleswade has created 25 new jobs.

The Lounges, the West Country based restaurant group, opened its doors on Wednesday with Rosso Lounge on Market Square.

The Lounges has spent £660k transforming the site into a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting, in the eclectic style much loved by Lounge aficionados.

The team will also be holding regular fundraising events and have chosen to support Hft Bedfordshire, supporting people with learning disabilities to live with more independence and choice. Rosso Lounge will donate 50p from every burger and 10p from every coffee sold from their first month of trading to the charity.