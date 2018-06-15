Center Parcs Woburn Forest close to perfection after retaining five star status

Center Parcs Woburn Forest has retained its Five Star status from VisitEngland, following the recent annual assessment.

The Bedfordshire village near Milton Keynes achieved a quality score of 98%, after VisitEngland assessors reviewed the services and facilities on offer at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest.

Each year, every aspect of the destination is thoroughly inspected, from the quality of accommodation, food and activities to the ease of booking and level of service provided.

Assessors commented that ‘standards have been well maintained and further development had been made since the last visit’ and the overall scoring of 98% is ‘outstanding’, particularly considering that Woburn Forest is still a relatively new village.

Center Parcs UK prides itself on its high quality accommodation, activities and restaurants, with last year seeing the biggest reinvestment to date, with around £80 million spent on new build accommodation, refurbishments and upgrades across the five sites.

Operations Director Alan Park said: “We’re delighted that Woburn Forest has yet again been awarded Five Stars from VisitEngland. Center Parcs UK works hard to ensure that our villages are maintained to a high standard and we continually reinvest to add new things, ensuring there is something new each time for returning guests. Getting this recognition from VisitEngland is a testament to the Woburn Forest team and the excellent service they deliver to our guests all year round.”

All five Center Parcs villages achieved scores between 90 and 98 in the latest assessment, rating them as ‘Excellent’ under the VisitEngland criteria.

