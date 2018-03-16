Good news for apprentices

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt has praised the vital contribution of apprentices in his constituency.

Following the conclusion of National Apprenticeship Week last week, Mr Burt revealed there have been 5,150 apprenticeship starts in North East Bedfordshire since 2010, and over 1.2 million new apprenticeship starts nationally since 2015.

Take up of higher-level apprenticeships in 2016-17 was up by nearly 35 per cent compared to 2015 -16, he said.

Working with industry the Government has set an ambitious target of three million new apprenticeship starts by 2020.

Mr Burt said: “Apprenticeships have the potential to provide life-changing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds, allowing people to enter into skilled employment and progress into sustainable, long-term careers.

“However, there is still more to do, and I welcome the Government’s recent launch of an education and funding review that will help people to make more effective choices between the different options available to them.”