Inspectors give care home the thumbs up

Staff and residents at a central Bedfordshire nursing care home are celebrating a new enhanced rating by the official healthcare regulator, the CQC.

Beaumont Park Nursing and Residential Home in Biggleswade, has received an overall ‘Good’ rating.

Inspectors cited the support given to residents during periods of eating and drinking; the kindness and caring nature of staff; well assessed ‘needs’, and an appropriate feedback procedure.

The home was given a ‘requires improvement’ status just over a year ago.

The report coincides with a recent separate ADASS Community Services inspection by the Adult Social Services East, where the home received an overall rating of ‘excellent’.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the news that we have been elevated to a ‘good’ rating across all areas covered in the inspection,” said Susan Sim, manager at Beaumont Park.

“This is more than just a rewarding piece of news for the staff who work so hard to deliver a good service here at the home, but it is an important clarification and reinforcement for our residents and their families.

“We understand what a very big issue it is to be placing a loved one into a care home, and seeking to make the right choice for that cherished family member. The knowledge that the CQC has rated us as ‘good’ across the board allows them to have complete confidence in our service, our care – and in the fact that we are constantly seeking to improve.”

The report also included comments about the care home’s links with the local community, its approach to care plans, and the supportive nature of staff management.