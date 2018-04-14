Market fund helps shops go for a fresh look

Two popular food and drink establishments are among seven shops and businesses across Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton and Shefford that will get facelifts as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s £1million High Street Improvement Scheme.

Together with town councils, the capital funding offered grants to landlords and businesses for up to 60 per cent of total costs of renovating shop fronts, forecourts and making improvements to vacant units, in order to attract more shoppers and visitors onto the high street.

The businesses will collectively benefit from more than £115,000 from the council to help their transformation, with the biggest beneficiaries being Sandy’s Pecoro pizzeria and Italian restaurant and The Surfin’ Café in Biggleswade.

Pecoro’s outside terrace will be transformed to double the restaurant’s capacity, allowing the owners to meet demand, particularly at the weekends, while the café, which has a prominent position in Biggleswade town centre, will be revamped and rebranded as Market House.

Elsewhere, Potton’s Market Square will be rejuvenated with enhancements to Potton Food Store, Clayton’s Family Butchers and Cameron’s Newsagents; while Clear Vision Direct Independent Opticians in Biggleswade and Shefford Dental Practice will also be given new appearances.

Cllr Nigel Young, Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “We are committed to revitalising our market towns so we’re delighted that the High Street Improvement Scheme will help these already popular businesses enhance their offers by standing out more and enticing people in to boost the vibrancy of the area. This is another example of our area-wide focus on helping to rejuvenate and revitalise the hearts of our communities.”