Massive plan for Baden Powell Way boosts July new homes target

Struggling to keep up to date with the major planning applications currently hitting Chronicle Country?

Welcome to our column of what’s planned, what’s been approved and what’s heading down the pipeline in the area.

Twenty eight new homes approved in July:

>14 homes in Clifton. The parish council call it a ‘death by a 1,000 cuts’ plus 14 houses at The Paddocks, Clifton Farm Barns Road, Clifton.

In the pipeline:

>Up to 228 homes, reserved site for medical surgery, care home site, family pub-restaurant site, amenity space, allotment site on land to the north of Sunderland Road, Sandy.

>Land at Bonds Lane and Foundry Lane Biggleswade, Demolition of existing derelict buildings and erection of 50 residential apartments.

>Loft Farm and west of Church Street, Langford, Outline planning application for up to 95 dwellings.

>Land west of Hitchin Road, Shefford, Outline application for up to 150 homes and a new lower school site.

>Land to the south of Arlesey Road, Stotfold, 161 dwellings.

>Land between 21 and 39 Thorncote Road Northill, outline plan for 10 new dwellings.

>Land east of Baden Powell Way, Biggleswade, full planning bid for 240 homes plus outline plans for a further 1,260 dwellings

Total seeking planning permission so far in July – 2,194.

The total of approved homes and outline plans for June is 982.

Appeal: An outline application for the development of up to 80 dwellings on land off Sutton Road, Potton.