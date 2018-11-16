New jobs as Superdrug opens

A new Superdrug store is opening in the A1 Retail Park, Biggleswade today (Friday).

The store has created 20 new jobs.

It will feature a Beauty Studio and customers will also be offered a new piercing service.

Maxine Webb, Biggleswade Manager, said; “We are delighted to confirm we are opening a new store in Biggleswade.

“We’re sure our customers are going to love our new offering of beauty treatments which will make their visit to our store a truly one-stop solution to all their beauty and grooming needs.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to pop in during the lead up to Christmas.”