Talks focus on Biggleswade station plans

Alistair Burt MP together with representatives from Central Bedfordshire Council and Biggleswade Town Council met with rail industry partners Great Northern and Network Rail last week to discuss the future of Biggleswade station.

They discussed considering a wider masterplan which could include: best use of available land around the station, car parking provision, step-free access to station platforms and public transport provision to/from the station.

Discussions are set to continue among the key parties, including a strategy for finding funds from a variety of sources.

Andrew Sidgwick, head of programme delivery, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We are committed to working with all stakeholders to develop a clear strategy to improve the station journey experience, support local growth and continued investment.”

Alistair Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire, commented: “Looking at wider possibilities to improve the station and surroundings is encouraging, where better access can be part of an overall plan, and I look forward to working with partners to achieve this.”

Rob McGregor, Town Clerk, said: “I am very pleased that stakeholders could take the time to discuss a way forward and look at a strategy to improve the passenger experience at Biggleswade Station. Further meetings will take place, we are keen to look at all the options.”