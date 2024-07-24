Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car was set alight in woodland in Potton, with flames spreading to nearby trees.

The suspected arson happened on Thursday (July 18), as Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sutton Road at 1.06am.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Bedfordshire Police were also at the scene.

They said: "We were called at 1.37am on Thursday (July 18) to a report of a vehicle fire in Sutton Road, Potton. It has since been recovered and enquiries are currently ongoing.

"We are treating this as arson and believe it [the car] was dumped there – enquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances around it."