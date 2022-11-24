Caravan completely destroyed by fire after blaze in Cockayne Hatley
Cause of the fire ‘unknown’
By Jo Robinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 6:00pm
A caravan in Cockayne Hatley was ravaged by fire on Monday night.
Firefighters used hosereels and stack drags to extinguish the blaze which Potton Community Fire Station says "involved large amounts of household rubbish" dumped inside the mobile home.
Advertisement
They were called to the scene on Hatley Road at around 10.34pm – but say the cause of the fire is currently unknown.