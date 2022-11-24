News you can trust since 1891

Caravan completely destroyed by fire after blaze in Cockayne Hatley

Cause of the fire ‘unknown’

By Jo Robinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 6:00pm

A caravan in Cockayne Hatley was ravaged by fire on Monday night.

Firefighters used hosereels and stack drags to extinguish the blaze which Potton Community Fire Station says "involved large amounts of household rubbish" dumped inside the mobile home.

They were called to the scene on Hatley Road at around 10.34pm – but say the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Determined firefighters at the scene. Image: Potton Community Fire Station.