Care home in Sandy offers free space for community groups to meet

The Summer House at Park House Care Home which is available for local groups

Community groups looking for somewhere to hold their meetings are being the chance to use a space at a Sandy care home – free of charge!

An exciting opportunity for group activities has emerged at the renowned Park House Care Home in Mill Lane, Sandy.

The home recently opened the doors of its attractive purpose-built community room to any groups in the area looking for somewhere warm and friendly to meet.

The Summer House sits in the lovely grounds of the home and can accommodate up to 15 people looking for a convenient place to hold meetings or events.

A key feature is that the home provides tea and coffee-making facilities, tables and chairs

The Sandy Night Owls WI Reading Group have already been making use of the Summer House for their recent meetings.

Sally Carswell, one of the group's organisers, said: "The space is ideal for us and has everything we need for our events. It's highly recommended"

John Tillisch, of Park House, says the home is keen to encourage the use of the peaceful garden for a range of activities and he hopes it will quickly become a popular and much-used venue.

Anybody wanting to find a convenient room for their group is welcome to approach Park House - if they would like to book dates, either as a one-off or for regular events.