CEO of the academy trust that includes Gamlingay Village Primary and Everton Heath Primary to step down

CEO Stephen Munday has announced his retirement from his role at The Cam Academy Trust after more than 12 years in the founding role.

Always passionate about providing the best educational opportunities for students in his care, Stephen helped established the Trust (formerly The Comberton Academy Trust) in 2011 through his role as Principal of Comberton Village College for the previous 10 years.

During his tenure, the Trust has increased in size to now include four secondary schools, two sixth forms and seven primary phase schools including Gamlingay Village Primary and Everton Heath Primary School.

He has overseen the establishment of Comberton’s sixth form as well as the building from scratch of Cambourne Village College as a free school. A sixth form opens there in September 2024. Another primary school is due to join the Trust early next year and Gamlingay VP opened their Preschool this week.

Stephen, 59, a huge advocate of Henry Morris who established the village college system in Cambridgeshire, said: “It has always been an absolute pleasure and privilege to have been able to oversee The Cam Academy Trust.

“Best of all has been the wonderful opportunity to work with so many very good people who work so well and with such dedication to ensure great education for all our pupils in all our schools.”

“I know that the Trust will go from strength to strength moving forward. The clear joint view about what education is all about is really central to what and who we are. That remains regardless of any particular person.”

The board of Trustees are now preparing to appoint a new CEO ahead of Stephen’s retirement at the end of March.

Chair Sue Williamson said: “Stephen not only initiated the formation of the Trust but has laid excellent foundations for its future development. He is deeply committed to improving the life chances of all young people by not only providing a broad curriculum but ensuring that there are numerous extra-curricular activities for all.

“We are determined to recruit an outstanding candidate to ensure this work continues.”

Stephen, who graduated from St John’s College, Cambridge, with a degree in economics was drawn to teaching initially, by his own admission, because he was not drawn to the careers often suggested to Economics graduates.

He said: “It subsequently developed into a strong conviction of the remarkable importance and value of the teaching profession.

“I would not hesitate to recommend it, whilst confirming it is very hard work and has its meaningful challenges. There is little to beat seeing a young person develop an understanding and even a love of what they are learning.”

Stephen was awarded a CBE for services to Education in the 2013 New Year’s Honours, having spent several years as a designated ‘National Leader of Education’ as well as serving on a range of advisory boards for the Department for Education.

He went on the become President of the Chartered College of Teaching and was appointed as their first Honorary Fellow last year when his presidency ended.