Charity’s plea to help those in need

Christmas is a time of giving - and a Biggleswade charity is spearheading a campaign to help people in need this year.

Preen Community Interest Group, is fundraising to help pay for food and essentials for families in need.

The charity has been supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged people in Bedfordshire from its Sun Street HQ for the past 10 years,

Staffed by volunteers, it offers a service which provides training, reduces waste and supplies low cost furniture and appliances to disadvantaged people.

And the charity is calling on people in Chronicle country to get behind the campaign.

Writing on its JustGiving page, organiser Katherine Lewis said: “Every year, Preen collects donations of harvest festival food from all over Central Beds to distribute to needy families. Usually, this lasts until March/April time - this year we will run out before Christmas.”

She continued: “Local people have been so kind to us all year - we’ve received more than ever before - but times are really tough for all sorts of people and we can’t keep up.”

The group is looking to raise money to spend on essentials such as food, nappies, fresh goods, cleaning products, and basic household items.

Organisers are encouraging people in the local area to continue donating items as well as money in the run up to Christmas.

katherine said: “It makes such a difference to the families that come to us for help - and we help as many working people as benefits recipients these days. Whether we hit the target or not - every single pound will buy something someone needs.”

“Please do continue to drop actual food into Preen - this is what we prefer if possible. But for those of you who have asked to make a small donation for the bits we need to buy - the Justgiving page is for you.

Donors have already left messages of support on the JustGiving page.

One wrote: “Nobody should go hungry in this day and age - thank you Preen for all you do.” Another said: “Thank you for all you do to help the families in the local community who are struggling.”

At the time of writing the JustGiving page had reached £390 of its £5,000 target.

To support the appeal, please visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/foodfund