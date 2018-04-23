Chef from Wyboston clinches top prize at international contest

A young chef from Wyboston has won an international prize for her culinary artistry.

Leanna Bromley-Higgs, who works at the Wyboston Lakes Resort, has won the IACC Copper Skillet Global Chef of the Year competition at this year’s conference held in Philadelphia.

IACC recognises the vital role that foodservice plays in conference venue operations and stages the annual competition, designed to highlight the artistry and skills of IACC-member conference venue chefs from around the world.

Each chef creates a serving with mystery ingredients, then cooks it on two gas stoves with just two pans, aiming to present a restaurant-standard dish.

Leanna joined the training centre team at Wyboston in 2014 and was quickly promoted to chef de partie (CDP).

Glen Corby, head chef, said: “Leanna always faces challenges with a smile on her face and a bounce in her stride. I feel this work ethic helps her to be so successful when representing Wyboston Lakes Resort in culinary competitions.”

Awards are nothing new for Leanna, who also won ‘Best Main Course’ in the Venues of Excellence cook and serve challenges in 2016.

Leanna was joined in Philadelphia by Wyboston Lakes managing director Mark Jones, who said: “Watching Leanne working alongside other talented chefs from other top venues was an incredibly proud moment and to win was an absolutely fantastic achievement. What a special moment for her and I am glad I was there to share it with her.”

Glen added: “To say I am proud of Leanna’s achievements in the USA would be a massive understatement. I am bursting with pride and am so excited for Leanna’s future within the hospitality world. It makes me very happy to see young chefs passionate about moving our industry forward. She is a great ambassador for Wyboston Lakes company values and I could not think of anyone better to be representing us globally.”

