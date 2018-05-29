China and canal trip among holiday tours for Sandy club members and guests

A group of 45 members and guests of Sandy and District Probus Club enjoyed the annual holiday in Shropshire.

The trip was based in and around the beautiful Ironbridge World Heritage site, from Monday, May 7 until Friday, May 11.

A visit was made to the World of Wedgwood in Stoke-on-Trent, where the group toured the factory and discovered the processes involved in producing each piece of the world-famous china.

The museum gave an insight into the 250-year history of Wedgwood and the chance to buy souvenirs from the tempting shops on site.

The next day was free to explore Ironbridge and many chose to join the optional visit to Blists Hill Victorian Town, where you can step back in time.

In the evening, the traditional quiz, arranged by men’s president Bob Snowsill and his wife Sue, was keenly fought by six teams and eventually won by Haven’t a Clue, comprised of Ruth and Frank Coxon, Pat and Peter Onion, Jeanette and Brian Taylor, and Sandra and Barry Vine.

On the Thursday the group headed across the nearby Welsh border to the village of Llangollen for a memorable two-hour lunchtime narrowboat cruise along the canal, between colourful banks of primroses, bluebells and frothy wild garlic, to the stunning Pontcysyllte aqueduct - the highest in the world. Designed by Thomas Telford and William Jessop, the 18-span aqueduct took 10 years to build and was completed in 1805. Soaring over the Dee Valley the aqueduct offers glorious views of the Welsh countryside and has helped make the Llangollen Canal one of the most popular in Britain.

At dinner that evening, the men’s and ladies’ presidents thanked the hotel staff for the delicious food enjoyed during the stay, and also Derek and Judy Adams, whose hard work and meticulous planning was key to the big success of the holiday.