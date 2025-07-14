Former Bedfordshire Police officer banned from posting about colleague he stalked online

A former police officer has been banned from posting about a serving female officer after he was convicted of stalking her over social media.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Dickson, aged 54, of Balmoral Avenue, Rushden, who was previously an inspector for Bedfordshire Police prior to his retirement, was arrested in July 2024 after a serving police officer reported she was being harassed by him online.

He was convicted of stalking following a three-day trial at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in May and on Thursday (July 10) was given an 18-month community order, a 30-day residence and rehabilitation order and a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the officer or publishing anything about her on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to delete all images of the officer from his devices and pay £794 in court costs.

Richard Dickson, who was previously an inspector for Bedfordshire Police prior to his retirement, was arrested in July 2024 after a serving police officer reported she was being harassed by him online

The District Judge described the case against Dickson as “overwhelming” and praised the victim and witnesses for their conduct during the trial. She said Dickson was “motivated by profound and abiding animosity” fuelled by professional jealousy.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: "Stalking and harassment either online or in person, is never acceptable. No-one should be made to feel unsafe or distressed and we’re pleased that Dickson has been found guilty.

“We hope that this sends a clear message that we are committed to protecting women in Bedfordshire from men who seek to cause harm, and that no-one is above the law, regardless of current or previous profession.”